Japan PM Kishida to appoint ex-education minister Hayashi as foreign minister: Report

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to appoint former education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as new foreign minister, Jiji news agency reported on Saturday (November 6).

The appointment will be part of a new cabinet that Kishida is expected to craft on Wednesday, after his ruling party won a Lower House election on October 31.

Kishida had earlier said he may take on the role of foreign minister until a new Cabinet is formed this month, as the incumbent foreign minister took over a key ruling party post.