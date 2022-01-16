Jamaican authorities detain a former senator, key suspect in assassination of Haitian president

The Jamaican national police on Saturday (January 15) said that a former Haitian senator has been detained by the authorities in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The detained senator was a key suspect in the murder of President Moise, who was a Haitian entrepreneur and politician and served as the President of Haiti from 2017 until his assassination in 2021.

Moise died when assassins armed with assault rifles shot him down after storming his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7.

The killing had sparked a major manhunt and investigations across several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Dennis Brooks, who is a Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman confirmed to Reuters that John Joel Joseph was arrested by the authorities on Friday.

John Joel Joseph is a well-known Haitian politician, however, it was also unclear where Joseph was arrested in Jamaica.

After the confirmation, Brooks declined to comment on whether the arrest was following a request by the US Federal Bureau of Investigations, which is also investigating the murder.

Haiti has arrested dozens of people following the July murder that left a political vacuum in the Caribbean nation. But it has not charged anyone, and the investigation has drawn complaints in that country about delays and intimidation of officials.

