Jacob Blake appears in live-streamed court hearing from hospital bed; pleads not guilty to criminal charges

Jacob Blake who was shot several times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded "not guilty" on Friday to criminal charges in a domestic abuse case filed before the shooting incident.

Watch:

Blake, 29, has been left paralyzed from the waist down following the shooting, he was seen in a live-streamed court hearing. It was Blake's first pubic appearance since the August 23 shooting in Kenosha.

Blake's shooting ignited mass protests in Kenosha as demonstrators clashed with police. He was seen in his hospital bed dressed in a blue shirt and yellow tie with his lawyer Patrick Cafferty sitting by his side.

The complaint accused Blake of criminal trespass, third-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct by his ex-girlfriend at that time and mother of his three children.

She had alleged that Blake had broken into her house and sexually assaulted her and stole her truck and debit card on May 3.

The court has set trial to begin on November 9 after jury selection.