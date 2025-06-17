/Italian PM Meloni's eye-roll after 'secret talks' with French President Macron goes viral during G7 meeting | Watch

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught rolling her eyes after French President Emmanuel Macron whispered something to her as they sat at the G7 summit roundtable. US President Donald Trump was also seen during the meeting along with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In the video, Meloni is seen leaning towards Macron who is seated beside her. Both the leaders were seen covering their face with handsas they whispered during the first day of the summit in Alberta, Canada on Monday (Jun 16). The pair were joined at the summit by leaders of other G7 countries - the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan - as well as the EU, where trade was the “primary focus”.

While Donald Trump spoke, Meloni appeared unimpressed with a comment from Macron, which prompted her to roll her eyes. WATCH below:

The ‘secret talks’ between the leaders of Italy and France have gone viral on the internet and a meme fest has already begun.

Meanwhile, the G7 leaders signed a joint statement Monday night saying Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon", as they urged a “broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza". The G7 leaders also stressed Israel had the right to defend itself in the escalating Middle East crisis.

A controversy has also broken after Donald Trump left the venue before the summit was over citing “important work”. To this, Macron said that he is returning to Washington to work on a “ceasefire” between Israel and Iran. However, Trump took to Truth Social to quash his claims, and wrote, "Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to DC to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong!"