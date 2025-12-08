/Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet US President Donald Trump on December 29, says Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump on December 29, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Monday (December 8). Shosh Bedrosian, a spokesperson of the Prime Minister's office in Israel, said, "I can share with you that the Prime Minister will meet with President Trump on Monday, December 29th. They will discuss the future steps and phases and the international stabilization force of the ceasefire plan. Let's remember how the ceasefire plan came to be. With the military pressure Prime Minister Netanyahu put on Hamas while our troops entered their stronghold of Gaza City, and the diplomatic pressure President Trump put on Hamas, this is why we are here. We cannot forget how we got here. The third phase of this plan will be focused on the de-radicalization of the Gaza Strip."

In October 2025, in a speech to the Israeli Knesset on Monday (October 13), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lavished praise on US President Donald Trump, calling him ‘the greatest friend that the Israel has ever had in the White House’. “No American president has ever done more for Israel, and as I said in Washington, it isn’t even close,” Netanyahu said, underscoring the significant impact Trump had on Israel’s diplomatic and security landscape. Netanyahu specifically highlighted Trump’s contributions, including his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital during his first term, a move that was met with widespread praise in Israel but condemned by much of the international community. He also lauded Trump for brokered the Abraham Accords, agreements that led to the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (December 7) that the second stage of the US-backed proposal to end the conflict in Gaza was approaching, though he stressed that several major points still had to be settled, including whether an international security contingent would be sent in. Speaking in Jerusalem beside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu said that he plans to meet US President Donald Trump later this month for significant talks focused on ensuring the transition to phase two of the plan.