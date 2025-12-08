/Israeli President criticizes New York Mayor Elect Mamdani, warns of rising antisemitism



Israeli President Isaac Herzog sharply criticized New York City's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, for comments he described as "outrageous" and harmful to Jewish communities during a speech at Yeshiva University in New York City. Herzog said the mayor-elect's remarks questioning Jews' right to move to Israel and participate in traditional Zionist practices not only delegitimize the Jewish people's ancient homeland but also "legitimize violence and undermine freedom of religion." He labeled such rhetoric both anti-Jewish and anti-American.

Herzog, who was presented with an honorary doctorate, described a climate in which Holocaust inversion, conspiracy theories, and new forms of Jew-hatred proliferate online and in public discourse. He noted that while overt slurs have become socially unacceptable, targeting Jews under the guise of anti-Zionism has become increasingly common. "Where Jews were once 'Yids' in America, Zionists are now called 'Zios,'" Herzog said.

"Two weeks ago, we saw an aliyah [immigration] event at a prominent Manhattan synagogue being hounded and harassed," Herzog said, referring to a mob of anti-Israel protesters who disrupted the event. "The incoming mayor's response was to suggest that Jews who consider fulfilling [aliyah] are violating international law. In the face of such hatred, we must fight back fiercely and fearlessly."

Said Herzog, "Returning to Zion and connecting to Israel have been cornerstones of Jewish faith and tradition for thousands of years. Delegitimizing that right encourages violence and threatens religious freedom."

Herzog also addressed Israel's national trauma following the October 7 massacre, noting that all but one of the hostages taken by Hamas have returned home. He called for the immediate release of Police Master Sergeant Ran Gvili and praised the heroism of Israeli civilians and soldiers. Herzog recounted conducting more than 1,500 bereavement visits during the conflict and highlighted the recovery of New York native Captain Omer Neutra's body, honoring his family as "a family of heroes."

Turning to international support, Herzog credited the United States and President Donald J. Trump with assisting in hostage returns and outlining a postwar vision for the region. He said Trump's plan aims to deter Hamas and other adversaries while fostering renewed dialogue with Syria, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

Herzog concluded with a call to resilience, urging Jewish communities to stand firm against hatred and uphold solidarity with Israel. "Our people have been to hell and back, and yet we are here, and we shall overcome," he said.