Israeli jeweler makes world’s most expensive coronavirus mask; Chinese businessman to buy

An Israeli jewellery company has built what it says will be the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask -- a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of US$1.5 million.

The 18-karat white gold mask is decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters at the request of the buyer.

The Yvel company declined to identify the buyer, but said he was a Chinese businessman living in the United States. The owner, designer Isaac Levy, said the buyer had two other demands: that it be completed by the end of the year, and that it would be the priciest in the world.

However, at 270 grammes (over half a pound), the glitzed-up face mask is not likely to be a practical accessory to wear.

Levy said that while he would not wear it himself, he was thankful for the opportunity.