/Israel to use B2 bombers on Yemen? US envoy gives hint after missile strike by Houthis, foreign minister says 'same fate as Tehran'

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee threatened to launch B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in Yemen after Israel intercepted a missile launched by the Houthis on Monday. Huckabee's remark came after Yemen’s Houthis said on Sunday that they targeted Israel in coordination with Iran. In response to the latest attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a threat, saying that the Houthis would face the same fate as Iran if they continued to target Israel. Additionally, Huckabee said that B2 bombers need to be used against Yemen too, referring to the use of the stealth bombs used by US against Iranian nuclear sites.

“We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel's incredible interception system means we go to the shelter & wait until all clear,” Huckabee posted on X. "Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!" he added. Referring to last month's 12-day conflict during which Israel targeted Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, Katz said in a statement “The fate of Yemen is the same as that of Tehran…After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Houthis in Yemen. Whoever raises a hand against Israel — that hand will be cut off."

Houthis targets Israel