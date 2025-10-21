/Israel says received Gaza hostage body from Red Cross

Israel said it had received on Monday the remains of another Gaza hostage handed over as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal. "Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffin of a missing hostage who was handed over to the IDF (military) and Shin Bet forces inside the Gaza Strip," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The military and Shin Bet later confirmed the remains were back in Israel, and were being sent to "the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out".

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the group's armed wing had handed over the captive's remains to the Red Cross after receiving them from the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades -- the armed wing of the Marxist-Leninist movement the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

A statement from the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades said: "In fulfillment of our national responsibility, we... announce that we are handing over the body of one of the Zionist soldiers in implementation of the terms of the agreement."