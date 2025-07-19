/Israel's new air defence system threat to Iran? Here's all about Arrow 4 that can hit hypersonic missiles with ease

Israel is known for its strong military and the 'impenetrable' air defence system called the Iron Dome. In its conflict with Iran recently, Israel's air defence system played a pivotal role in thwarting hundreds of missiles fired by Tehran. Now the Netanyahu government has announced the development of a new hypersonic missile defence system called the Arrow 4. According to Boaz Levi, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the new air defence system will soon be operational.

The missile interceptor is particularly being developed to detect and strike down ballistic and hypersonic weapons. The use of hypersonic missiles that can fly five times faster than sound, or Mach 5 was used by Iran to strike Israel this time.

Let’s take a look at the capabilities of Arrow 4 that is being developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in partnership with the US Missile Defence Agency.

What is Arrow 4 - Israel's new defence system