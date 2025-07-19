LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Israel's new air defence system threat to Iran? Here's all about Arrow 4 that can hit hypersonic missiles with ease

Israel's new air defence system threat to Iran? Here's all about Arrow 4 that can hit hypersonic missiles with ease

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 14:22 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 14:50 IST
Israel's new air defence system threat to Iran? Here's all about Arrow 4 that can hit hypersonic missiles with ease

Israel's air defence system played a pivotal role in thwarting hundreds of missiles fired by Iran. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The missile interceptor Arrow 4 is particularly being developed to detect and strike down hypersonic weapons that have the capability of moving five times faster than sound.

Israel is known for its strong military and the 'impenetrable' air defence system called the Iron Dome. In its conflict with Iran recently, Israel's air defence system played a pivotal role in thwarting hundreds of missiles fired by Tehran. Now the Netanyahu government has announced the development of a new hypersonic missile defence system called the Arrow 4. According to Boaz Levi, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the new air defence system will soon be operational.

The missile interceptor is particularly being developed to detect and strike down ballistic and hypersonic weapons. The use of hypersonic missiles that can fly five times faster than sound, or Mach 5 was used by Iran to strike Israel this time.

Let’s take a look at the capabilities of Arrow 4 that is being developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in partnership with the US Missile Defence Agency.

What is Arrow 4 - Israel's new defence system

  • Arrow 4 is a missile interceptor having the capabilities to strike down ballistic and hypersonic weapons that can travel more than five times the speed of sound
  • Arrow-4 can follow and strike these targets much more accurately
  • However, a public test needs to be done to confirm its capabilities of successfully intercepting hypersonic missiles
  • The air defence system is being developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in partnership with the US Missile Defence Agency
  • Arrow 4 has the capability of re-targeting and correcting its course to hit fast-moving or changing threats
  • Interestingly, the air defence system will be able to fire at the target again if it misses for the first time
  • Another interesting technological development of Arrow 4 is that it does not need to hit the target directly but can blow up near the target and still cause major damage

Trending Topics