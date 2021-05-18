Israel-Palestine conflict: Putin calls for an end to violence

Russia President Vladmir Putin on Tuesday (May 18) called for an end to Israel-Gaza violence. He mentioned that there were large amounts of civilian victims.

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced.

Israel has given no indication of de-escalation as the country's leaders said they would press on, for now with an offensive in order to destroy capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. United Nations and other world powers for an end to the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)