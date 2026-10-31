/Nearly 5,000 Palestinians displaced in Hebron as Israeli military lockdown enters ninth day

Around 5000 Palestiians have been displaced from their homes in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron since an Israeli military operation and lockdown began last week, according to local authorities cited by Al Zareea. The raids, restrictions and demolitions continue for the ninth consecutive day on Saturday as Palestinian officials continue to call for international pressure on Israel.

The displacement count has climbed since the operation began. On the first day, Hebron's mayor said about 2,200 people had been forced out, while Katz put the figure at roughly 2,000. The Palestinian Authority later reported more than 2,670 displaced, citing data from Hebron Municipality. By Tuesday, the municipality said 4,969 people from 780 families had been displaced from the Deir Bahha and Al-Jilda areas.

The displaced are mostly vulnerable residents. The Palestinian Prisoner's Society said those forced out included 127 infants, 81 pregnant women and 26 people with disabilities. Al Jazeera reported that families were given five minutes to collect belongings before a bulldozer demolished a three-storey building, and that they are sheltering in temporary facilities set up by the municipality.