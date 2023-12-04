Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'butcher of Gaza'

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas entered the fourth day on Monday (Dec 4) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The health ministry in the war-torn region said that 700 people had been killed since the fighting resumed.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the truce collapse by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

