Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'butcher of Gaza'
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas entered the fourth day on Monday (Dec 4) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The health ministry in the war-torn region said that 700 people had been killed since the fighting resumed. Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the truce collapse by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Jerusalem on Monday said it had once again fired into Lebanon claiming the space was being used to direct fire towards Israel. Earlier, IDF said three soldiers had been injured from the fire by Lebanon.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "the butcher of Gaza" would be tried as a war criminal.
"The butcher of Gaza, Netanyahu, admitted in front of the cameras that his expansionist goals are not limited to Ramallah and Gaza only," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Reuters.
"Therefore, defending Gaza and Palestine today means at the same time defending Jerusalem, Mecca, Medina, Damascus, Istanbul and other Islamic cities."
Israel on Monday said its ground troops, working alongside the air force troops had hit approximately 200 Hamas terror targets.
"The Hamas terror targets included observation posts belonging to the Hamas naval forces and terrorist infrastructure at the Gaza harbor. The forces also struck with precise munitions Hamas military compounds," the IDF said.
Ismael al-Thawabteh, the director general of the government media office in Gaza claimed that over 700 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed bombardment after a seven-day truce ended on Friday.
Amid the ongoing war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges, which was suspended along with all other non-urgent cases in the aftermath of the October 7 events has been resumed. Netanyahu is currently exempted from attending the hearings but may be called to testify in a few months.