Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF responds to killing of 2 journalists; location of patients at Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital 'unknown'
Story highlights
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to the killing of two journalists in Gaza saying that they were in a vehicle with a terror operative who was operating a drone. In an update, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the location of hundreds of patients and health workers from Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital "are not currently known."
A lawmaker from the Arab-majority Hadas-Ta’al party and Member of the Israeli Parliament or Knesset Ofer Cassif signed a petition expressing his support for the upcoming hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, reported the Times of Israel.
The MK is among 200 other Israelis who have signed the petition in support of South Africa's case against Israel.
"My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition are calling for ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide. They are the ones who harm the country and the people, they are the ones who led to South Africa’s appeal to The Hague, not me and my friends," said Cassif in a post on X.
In an application filed last week, South Africa has alleged that Israel's actions during its war against Hamas in Gaza are "genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent… to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
An Israeli government spokesman has since said that the nation will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague to oppose South Africa's genocide allegations.
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the location of hundreds of patients and health workers from Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital "are not currently known."
In a post on X, Tedros said that the UN health agency has received "troubling reports of increasing hostilities and ongoing evacuation orders near the vital Al-Aqsa Hospital...according to the facility’s director forced over 600 patients and most health workers to leave. Their locations are not currently known."
He also said that WHO and UN humanitarian agency OCHA visited Al-Aqsa and had seen a large number of injured people being brought in for urgent treatment.
"No hospitals are fully functioning in Northern Gaza, where another WHO mission was cancelled today due to dangers and lack of necessary permissions. Elsewhere in Gaza, a mere handful of health facilities operate," said the WHO chief.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responding to the deaths of two journalists who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza said that the duo working for Al Jazeera, were in a vehicle with a terror operative who was operating a drone, reported Times of Israel.
IDF Spokesperson’s Unit told the Israeli media outlet that the military aircraft "identified and struck a terrorist who operated an aircraft in a way that put IDF forces at risk."
It also said that they are "aware of the claim that during the strike two other suspects who were with the terrorist in the same vehicle were hit."
According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency, and Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with Al Jazeera television network, were killed while they were travelling in a car, on Sunday (Jan 7).
Hamza's father Wael al-Dahdouh is Al Jazeera's bureau chief in the Gaza Strip and was also recently wounded in a strike.