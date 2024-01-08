Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF responds to killing of 2 journalists; location of patients at Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital 'unknown'

A lawmaker from the Arab-majority Hadas-Ta’al party and Member of the Israeli Parliament or Knesset Ofer Cassif signed a petition expressing his support for the upcoming hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, reported the Times of Israel.

The MK is among 200 other Israelis who have signed the petition in support of South Africa's case against Israel.

"My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition are calling for ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide. They are the ones who harm the country and the people, they are the ones who led to South Africa’s appeal to The Hague, not me and my friends," said Cassif in a post on X.

In an application filed last week, South Africa has alleged that Israel's actions during its war against Hamas in Gaza are "genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent… to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."

An Israeli government spokesman has since said that the nation will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague to oppose South Africa's genocide allegations.