Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli Defence Minister unveils plans for post-war Gaza

Israel is sending its envoy to Spain Rodica Radian-Gordon back to Madrid, more than a month after recalling her over "outrageous remarks" made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez questioning the legality of Israel's war in Gaza.

Back in November, Sanchez had questioned the war, saying he had "serious doubts" over the legality of Israel's action in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview, Sanchez said the world had to tell Israel "it needs to base its actions on international humanitarian law, and with the images we are seeing and the growing number of people dying, especially boys and girls, I have serious doubts".

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz on Thursday decided to send back the nation's envoy to Madrid. He said that the decision was taken as there "was a change in the messages for the better" from the government of Spain.