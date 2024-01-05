Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli Defence Minister unveils plans for post-war Gaza
Israel-Hamas war: The war in the Middle East will soon complete its three months. Ahead of that, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has presented a plan for the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip, which stresses that the war will continue till Israel has secured the return of the hostages taken on October 7, dismantled Hamas's "military and governing capabilities", and removed any remaining military threats.
In a post on social media platform X, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) updated the toll of hostages still in Hamas detention to 136. The IDF said that three "Israeli citizens, who until now were defined as missing, are now recognised as hostages. They join Hadar, Oron, Hisham and Avera, bringing the total number of Israeli hostages held in Gaza to 136."
Israel is sending its envoy to Spain Rodica Radian-Gordon back to Madrid, more than a month after recalling her over "outrageous remarks" made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez questioning the legality of Israel's war in Gaza.
Back in November, Sanchez had questioned the war, saying he had "serious doubts" over the legality of Israel's action in the Gaza Strip.
In an interview, Sanchez said the world had to tell Israel "it needs to base its actions on international humanitarian law, and with the images we are seeing and the growing number of people dying, especially boys and girls, I have serious doubts".
Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz on Thursday decided to send back the nation's envoy to Madrid. He said that the decision was taken as there "was a change in the messages for the better" from the government of Spain.
In a televised statement made just two days after the killing of Hamas deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, Khaled Meshaal, a Hamas leader said that Israel "wants to export the crisis to abroad" and expand the circle of aggression.
"It thought that assassinations of leaders would break the will of resistance, and weaken the leadership, not knowing that this is a big delusion," he said.
The deputy chief of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in a drone strike in the southern suburb of Beirut, a stronghold of allied Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. Arouri as per reports, was meeting with a group of Palestinian and Lebanese men from factions allied to Hamas.
Israel has been blamed for the killing, however, the nation has not confirmed or denied involvement.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday (Jan 4th) presented a plan for the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip. Putting forward his plan, he said that neither Hamas nor Israel would govern the Palestinian territory once the hostilities there conclude.
Before submitting it to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, Gallant unveiled the outline of his plan to the media.
The plan says that the war in the territory will continue until Israel has secured the return of the hostages taken on October 7, dismantled Hamas's "military and governing capabilities", and got rid of any remaining military threats.
After that, it says, a new phase will begin during which "Hamas will not control Gaza and will not pose a security threat to the citizens of Israel", with unspecified Palestinian bodies assuming the territory's governance.
It further says that Israel would reserve its right to operate inside the territory, but there would be "no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip after the goals of the war have been achieved".