/Israel bombs Houthi headquarters, military camps in Yemeni capital Sanaa - Video

In a major development, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that Israeli forces had struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday (Sep 25). A social media video showed massive black smoke coming out of an area that was allegedly attacked by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). The attack came a day after Houthis hit a hotel in Israel’s Red Sea resort of Eilat. Yemeni residents told Reuters that the strikes were directed at areas in the south and west of Sanaa. Al Masirah TV did not give further details on the attack.

Issuing a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it has targeted the security and intelligence apparatus of the Houthi terrorist regime in Sanaa, Yemen. It said that the targets included the Houthi General Staff Command HQ, security and intelligence compounds, military public relations HQ and military camps where weapons were stored. Israel said that the strikes were carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthis against Israel and its civilians. Houthis and Israel have been engaged in attacks and counterstrikes for over a year now. The strikes took place while a pre-recorded speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi was airing, as well as Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas was speaking at the United Nations (UN).