Islamic State group claims responsibility for Vienna attack

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna the day before, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channels.

The statement identified "a soldier of the caliphate" as being responsible for the assault on Monday night in the Austrian capital that left four people dead.

In a separate statement, accompanied by a photograph of the armed assailant, IS propaganda arm Amaq cited "a gun attack yesterday (Monday) by an Islamic State fighter in the city of Vienna".

(More details awaited)