/Islamic State claims responsibility after blast at Chinese restaurant in Kabul kills at least 7

At least seven people were killed, and a dozen others were wounded after a blast at a Chinese restaurant in central Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw area on Monday (Jan 19). The Islamic State armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the SITE Intelligence Group reported, adding that it was a suicide attack targeting Chinese nationals.

According to Kabul police, the explosion occurred at the Chinese Noodle restaurant that mainly served Chinese Muslims. Spokesman Khalid Zadran added that a Chinese Muslim was among those killed in the blast. He had earlier said that the blast happened at a hotel.

“A Chinese Muslim, Ayub, and six Afghans were killed, and several others were wounded. The blast occurred near the kitchen,” Zadran said in a statement. He added that the incident was under investigation.

IS claims responsibility

Taking responsibility for the attack, the IS armed group said in a statement, “The Islamic State in Afghanistan has placed Chinese nationals on its list of targets, especially in light of the escalating crimes committed by the Chinese government against the oppressed Uyghur Muslims.”

Italian NGO EMERGENCY said that its hospital near the blast site received “seven people dead on arrival”, adding that 13 others were admitted to the surgical department. The NGO’s country director, Dejan Panic, said in a statement that four women and a child were among the wounded.

‘Everybody feared for own life’

Witnesses reported hearing a “strong sound” of the blast that happened at around 3:30 pm local time (1100 GMT). “It was an emergency situation. Everybody feared for his own life,” a flower shop owner said, as cited by AFP. “I could see at least five wounded.”