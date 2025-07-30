/Indians in US warned after Russia's earthquake, Trump says 'stay strong': Is there tsunami warning in India? Here's what we know

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves in Japan, Ecuador and warnings being issued in US and Mexico. United States President Donald Trump responded to the development and asked people to stay strong and safe. The Indian Tsunami Warning Advisory Service said that there is no tsunami threat to India and the Indian Ocean in connection with the Russian earthquake. India's Consulate General in San Francisco and Seattle asked Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states to follow local alerts and move to higher ground if a tsunami alert is issued. It also asked its citizens to avoid coastal areas.

Russia's earthquake

The massive earthquake is being termed as the region's strongest since 1952, with aftershocks of up to 7.5 magnitude possible, the regional seismic monitoring service said. Russia's emergencies ministry said that a tsunami hit and flooded the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, where the population of around 2,000 people was evacuated. Several people were injured in Russia by the quake, state media reported. The epicentre was located about 136 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, at a depth of 19 kilometres beneath the seabed. Meanwhile, workers at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan -- destroyed by a huge quake and tsunami in 2011 -- were evacuated, its operator said. The quake occurred approximately 250 kilometres from Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island. Videos showed buildings shaking, with reports of damage in multiple places. Live footage on Japanese television showed people evacuating by car or on foot to higher ground, including the northern island of Hokkaido, where the first wave, measuring 30 centimetres (one foot) was observed.