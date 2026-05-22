/IRGC Navy coordinates passage of 35 ships through Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced on Friday that 35 vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial craft, successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under its coordination and security oversight, according to Fars News Agency. The announcement marks a continued uptick in traffic through the strategically vital waterway, which serves as the gateway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Traffic through the strait is being conducted with permission and in coordination with the IRGC Navy, with vessels required to obtain permits from the force before passage.

Friday's figure of 35 ships represents an increase from recent days. On Thursday (May 22), the IRGC Navy reported that 31 commercial vessels, including oil tankers and container ships, had safely passed through the strait in the preceding 24-hour period under its coordination and protection. Earlier in the week, the IRGC Navy reported that 26 ships had transited the strait, with all passages carried out in coordination with the force, which said it had ensured the security of passage through the waterway.

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