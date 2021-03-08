Iran's Rouhani urges Europe to avoid 'threats or pressure'

President Hassan Rouhani addresses officials in Tehran Photograph:( AFP )
Ireland is currently "facilitator" for the United Nations Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six major powers, according to the Irish foreign ministry.
The deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has been hanging by a thread since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed punishing sanctions on Tehran.
Following Joe Biden's US presidential election victory in November, the US, the European parties to the deal -- France, Germany and Britain -- and Tehran have been trying to salvage the accord.