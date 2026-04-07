/Iran war mediator Pakistan to side with Saudi under military pact if situation escalates

Amid the escalating West Asia war, Pakistan signaled that it would stand by Saudi Arabia. A report indicates that Pakistan will implement this under a mutual defence agreement if the war persists. Speaking to news agency Reuters, a Pakistani security official said that Tehran is showing flexibility in talks but continues to insist on preconditions.

And as the official continued, it was ascertained that Islamabad will side with Riyadh under the defence agreement. In his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last month, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif had expressed his solidarity with the Arab nation. After the visit, Pak government in it statement wrote, “The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times. He also assured His Royal Highness that Pakistan would always stand firmly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strive for their mutual desire for peace in the region.”