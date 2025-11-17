/Iran suspends one-way tourist visa cancellation for Indian nationals. Here's what it means

This will be implemented starting November 22. Indian tourists travelling to the country will no longer enjoy visa-free entry. In an advisory, the Iranian embassy states,
On Monday (Nov 17), Iran announced the suspension of one-way tourist visa cancellation for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports. This will be implemented starting November 22. Indian tourists travelling to the country will no longer enjoy visa-free entry. In an advisory, the Iranian embassy states, “The implementation of the one-way tourist visa cancellation regulations for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been suspended as of 22nd November 2025.”
“From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it added.