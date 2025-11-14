/Iranian man dies from self-immolation in a food stand dispute, president orders probe

An Iranian student has set himself on fire over the demolition of his family's food stand. The 20-year-old student, Ahmad Baledi, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have ordered an investigation into the matter. According to the judiciary's Mizan Online news portal, the District Mayor and head of the enforcement arm in the southwestern city of Ahvaz were arrested over the incident. According to Iranian state media IRNA, three other warrants have been issued in connection with the case.

“I will not receive my son's body until both Reza Amini, the mayor of Ahvaz, and one of the municipal directors, named Amid Shams, leave the city,” said Ahmad's father, Mujahid Baldi, to the Nour News agency.

Ahmad doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze as the municipal worker approached to demolish his family's food kiosk, the family's only source of income. He had suffered a 70 per cent burn and was taken to the intensive care unit. He “was sent to a hospital in the city of Ahvaz for treatment, but he died despite the efforts of the medical staff,” said Iranian state media. Initially, Ahvaz's municipality stated that there was no ‘coercive action’ but a court-sanctioned eviction. But later, the President ordered a thorough investigation and consoled the family. According to IRNA city's mayor has resigned, and four others were suspended.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Poverty in Khuzestan province