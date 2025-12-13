/Iran seizes foreign oil tanker carrying 6 million litres of smuggled Diesel in Gulf of Oman

Iran has seized a foreign-registered oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman and detained 18 crew members in the Gulf of Oman on December 12. Iranian judicial authorities claimed that it was carrying 6 million litres of smuggled Diesel fuel. The information was broadcast by the Iranian state media Tasnim News, citing provincial judiciary officials in southern Hormozgan Province. However, the details of the official name or the public state have not been confirmed yet. According to a report by the AFP, the vessel had crew members from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

"In addition to the organised transportation of smuggled fuel, the tanker ignored the order to stop and attempted to escape," said Mojtaba Ghahremani, head of provincial judiciary in Hormozgan. He also alleged that the tanker lacked proper navigational and cargo documents and its radar was turned off.

Iranian officials have alleged that the tanker's cargo was illegaly smuggled out of Iran as it has very low fuel prices owing to its subsidies. Iran has similarly seized tankers carrying 3 million litres in March, 100,000 litres in April, and 2 million litres in July. Last month, the IRGC said that it seized a small tanker named Talara. The oil tanker had reportedly diverted from the

Add WION as a Preferred Source