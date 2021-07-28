Iran reports highest Covid infections for second straight day

Iran recorded over 34,900 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. This was the country's single-day record for cases as vaccinations lag.

The previous single-day record was of 31,814 infections and had been set only a day earlier. 357 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded by the health authorities. Total death toll in 89,479. This is the highest death toll in West Asia.

Spread of the variant had prompted new restrictions last week. Government ordered closure of state offices public places and non-essential businesses in the capital of Tehran. However, the lockdown measures had little effect.

Iran is reeling from a series of crises. US sanctions, global isolation, heatwave, blackouts and protests over water shortage in southwest have hounded the West Asian nation.

Fewer than 3 per cent of Iranians have been vaccinated either with Iran's locally produced shots or Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.