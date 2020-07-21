Iran: Recent attacks lay bare glaring holes in Tehran's intelligence inputs

Iran's Natanz nuclear plant lost building when fire tore through it recently in the latest in a series of unexplained incidents.

A spate of explosions and fire accidents in Iran of late has shaken Tehran but the similarities in all these incidents is quite unusual. there are fears that these explosions are part of a concerted campaign to thwart Iran's nuclear program and an attempt to delay Iran's ability to send its nuclear weapons outside its borders.

Adding fuel to this theory is a recent attack at iranian bases on Syrian soil. On the midnight of 20th July, Israel carried out air raids in south Damascus which continued for a total of 15 minutes and on target were posts and camps of Iran-backed militias.

The attack is making international headlines and has laid bare glaring holes in Tehran's intelligence inputs.

Internally the Iranian regime's most guarded sites are being attacked and now there seems to be an attempt to limit Iran's military activities beyond its borders. These attacks signal a new phase of conflict and it won't be long before the Iranian regime breaks its silence and retaliates.