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Iran FM Araghchi slams Israel for seeking ‘permanent war’ following Ben Gvir’s ‘Lebanon must burn’ remark

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 18:47 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 18:56 IST
Iran FM Araghchi slams Israel for seeking ‘permanent war’ following Ben Gvir’s ‘Lebanon must burn’ remark

Iran FM Araghchi slams Israel for seeking ‘permanent war’ following Ben Gvir’s ‘Lebanon must burn’ remark Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of pursuing a "permanent war" following far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's controversial statement that "all of Lebanon must burn."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of seeking a "permanent war" on Friday (June 19). His comments followed a statement by Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, who declared that "all Lebanon must burn" after the deaths of four Israeli soldiers there. Araghchi wrote on X, “This is not a rant by a random genocidal lunatic. It's a public post by the national security minister of the Israeli regime. The genocidal death cult headquartered in Tel Aviv is a threat to all of humanity. It threatens all humans. Its only interest is permanent war.”

Following a memorandum of understanding signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end a regional war that began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes, Iranian officials emphasised adherence to the nation's “red lines.” Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that future talks with the United States remain bound by these red lines to protect Iranian interests. Published by the IRNA news agency, Ghalibaf said, "As we have shown in the past path of negotiations, we are steadfast in fulfilling the conditions and red lines set, and in achieving the interests of the Iranian nation. If the enemy seeks to be excessive, we have proven that our fingers are on the trigger and we have no hesitation in giving a crushing response to the enemy."

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These remarks followed a message on state television from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Khamenei approved the US-Iran deal despite holding a "different view," clarifying that direct negotiations do not mean accepting the enemy's perspective. In response, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and President Pezeshkian both pledged that Iran's foreign policy would protect the nation's rights, dignity, and authority while adhering to its red lines.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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