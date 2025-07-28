/Iran defends recent executions, says use ‘only for most severe crimes’

Defending its recent use of the death penalty, Iran said that executions are used as a punishment in the Islamic Republic only for the most severe crimes. This came after multiple executions in Iran on charges of spying.
"The death penalty is recognised under Iran's domestic laws for a range of the most serious crimes," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, adding Tehran was "striving to limit the use of this punishment to only the most severe crimes".