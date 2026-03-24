West Asia war | Iran cuts off Turkey’s gas following Israeli strike on South Pars

The escalating conflict in West Asia has moved from the battlefield to the kitchen table, as a series of high-stakes strikes on energy infrastructure begins to hit home for millions. Following a targeted Israeli attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field last Tuesday (Mar 24), Tehran has officially cut off all natural gas exports to Turkey.

For the average household in Ankara or Istanbul, this isn't just a headline about “bilateral trade”, it’s a question of energy security. Last year, nearly 14% of the gas keeping Turkish homes warm and factories running came directly from Iran. While the Turkish Energy Ministry has remained silent on the disruption, sources close to the matter quoted in news outlet Bloomberg suggest that for now, the country is leaning heavily on its neighbours, Russia and Azerbaijan, to keep the lights on.

The human cost of this "energy war" is radiating outward. In a sharp retaliatory move, Iran launched strikes against critical assets in the Persian Gulf, including Qatar’s massive Ras Laffan complex. This isn't just a regional blow; Ras Laffan produces roughly one-fifth of the entire world’s liquefied natural gas. As these "tit-for-tat" strikes take out the infrastructure that powers global life, the uncertainty for ordinary families grows.

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