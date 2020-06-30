Iran court sentences exiled opposition leader Ruhollah Zam to death

An Iran court on Tuesday passed the death sentence against Ruhollah Zam, ex-Opposition leader exiled in France over anti-government protests.

Ruhollah Zam has been in exile in France since last year after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGS) had announced the arrest of Zam in October last year. The Iran court indicted Zam over corruption charges.

"The court has considered 13 counts of charges together as instances of corruption on earth and therefore passed the death sentence," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had called Zam a "counter-revolutionary" who was "directed by France's intelligence service". Zam had reportedly taken part in anti-government protests in 2017 and ran a channel on the Telegram messaging app called Amadnews. Telegram was subsequently shut down Amadnews.

Meanwhile, Iran's judiciary upheld five-year jail sentence for French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah.