/Iran claims it has full profiles of Israeli pilots from June war, including addresses; warns 'THEY'RE NO LONGER SAFE'

Iran has managed to uncover the full profiles of Israeli Air Force pilots, commanders, and drone operators who took part in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June of this year. On Saturday (Aug 2), Iranian broadcast channels and news outlets reported that the Iranian intelligence operatives have laid bare the Israeli military personnel's complete personal profiles, including where they live, the operational units they're part of, etc. As per the reports, the sensitive information has been uncovered despite Israel's strict efforts to conceal the identities of the personnel. Israeli outlets routinely blur the faces of security forces personnel to conceal their identities during televised coverage.

Reports suggest that the unveiling of Iran possessing the sensitive information was only "one example" and that "the disclosures of such classified information will continue."

'They're no longer safe'

As per the reports, two of the pilots have been identified as "Major Yael Ash, deputy commander of Squadron 119 (the "Bat" Squadron)" and her husband, Bar Prince. Ash has also been identified as the paternal granddaughter of pilot Major Shimon Ash, who went missing in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War between Israel and a coalition of Arab countries.

If reports are to be believed, the Iranian regime even has "satellite images revealing the exact locations" of the Israeli personnel. Referring to Ash's comments from an earlier TV interview where she said she "wanted to restore security" to Israelis, a channel said, "Now, she, herself, is no longer safe". It added that the revelation of personnel's information "makes the entire world unsafe for them."