Iran blasts LIVE: Twin explosions near general Qasem Soleimani's tomb kill 73
WION Web Team
Tehran, IranUpdated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
A video circulating online reportedly showed onlookers assisting the injured individuals following the explosions in Kerman. Photograph:(Twitter)
Iran twin bomb blasts: At least 73 people have lost their lives due to twin bomb explosions near the mausoleum of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the United States, as reported by Iran's state media. State broadcaster Irib indicated that an additional 171 people sustained injuries when the explosions occurred during a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in the southern city of Kerman.
03 Jan 2024, 6:52 PM (IST)
Bombings near the tomb of an Iranian general killed 73 people and injured 170.