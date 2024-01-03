Iran blasts LIVE: Twin explosions near general Qasem Soleimani's tomb kill 73

Iran twin bomb blasts: At least 73 people have lost their lives due to twin bomb explosions near the mausoleum of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the United States, as reported by Iran's state media. State broadcaster Irib indicated that an additional 171 people sustained injuries when the explosions occurred during a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in the southern city of Kerman.