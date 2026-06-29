/Iran and Oman hold first joint committee meeting on Strait of Hormuz management

Iran and Oman held the inaugural meeting of their joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz in Muscat on Monday (June 29). Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that the discussions centred on the sovereign rights of Gulf coastal states and the future management of the strategic waterway. Crucially, these talks were framed around a recently signed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington earlier this month. The meeting underscores a coordinated effort by regional neighbours to address maritime governance and stability in one of the world's most critical shipping lanes, aligning their strategic approach with the new diplomatic framework established by the US-Iran agreement.