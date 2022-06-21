International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga is India's gift to humanity, says President Kovind

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the International Day Of Yoga celebrations from Karnataka's Mysuru. Photograph: ANI
June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day (IDY) around the world, following its establishments at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, when the global organisation acknowledged multiple advantages of yoga. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed June 21 as the date for Yoga Day at the United Nations, noting that it is the longest day of the year.
Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: President Kovind
Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.
He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits. The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.
"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Kovind tweeted.
Uttar Pradesh | Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performs Yoga at Panch Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/NuyKu6H6Oe— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia take part in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations at Thyagraj Stadium. pic.twitter.com/lXPLK2ggOP— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Uttarakhand | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performs Yoga at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to mark the 8th #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/vozqfnXXOU— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022
"The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world," India's Prime Minister @narendramodi said
This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness: PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day
