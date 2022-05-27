Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

In recent months, Instagram and its parent company, Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, have been questioned about their potential impact on the mental health, body image, and safety of young users, especially after an internal document leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen about the company's attitude towards young users. Photograph:( Reuters )
According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday.
More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.