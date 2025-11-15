/Indonesia landslide: 6 killed, 17 missing as operation on to rescue victims buried 8 meters deep

At least six people were killed and 17 went missing after a landslide in Indonesia's Central Java on Saturday (Nov 15). The state news agency of the country, Antara, reported that the landslide occurred on Thursday in the city of Cilacap, burying a dozen houses in Cibeunying village.

"We have found three more bodies, leaving only 17 more to be found. We have been working to the best of our ability," Budi, a deputy at Indonesia's disaster management agency, was quoted as saying in the report. It was reported that the location was challenging for the rescue team as dead bodies were buried 3 to 8 metres (10-25 feet) deep.

The rainy season started in the country in September and will likely last till April. In January, a similar incident occurred in the country when a landslide triggered by torrential rain in another Central Java city, Pekalongan, killed at least 25 people.