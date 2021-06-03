Indonesia cancels Hajj pilgrimage again due to coronavirus concerns

The Hajj pilgrimage in Indonesia has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to fears over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the religious affairs ministry.

Saudi Arabia, where the pilgrimage takes place, has not opened access to the Hajj, according to Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.



Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation, and it also provides the largest number of pilgrims for the Hajj. According to this division, Indonesia ranks up highest in terms of Muslims arriving for Hajj in Mecca followed by Pakistan and India in second and third positions.

The Saudi Kingdom had organised an exceptional Hajj season last year with a limited number of pilgrims as part of precautionary measures against the spread of Covid.



Saudi Arabia has so far reported 426,384 confirmed Covid cases, with 7,072 deaths and 409,740 recoveries.



(With inputs from agencies)