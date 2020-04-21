Indonesia bans Ramzan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spread

Indonesia has banned the mass exodus tradition, locally known as 'mudik', at the end of the Muslim fasting month -- Ramzan -- in May in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"I have taken the decision that we will ban mudik. That is why the relevant preparation needs to be done," President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, in a cabinet meeting.

Widodo cited a transport ministry survey that said 24 per cent of Indonesians were insisting on joining the exodus after Ramzan in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

Indonesia on Friday surpassed the Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia’s death toll from the new coronavirus has likely reached 1,000, nearly double the official figure of 535, Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) chairman Daeng Faqih was quoted saying on Saturday.