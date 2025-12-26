Consulate General of India in Toronto on Thursday (Dec 25) expressed “deep anguish” over the killing of an Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, who was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus on Tuesday (Dec 23). In a statement, the Consulate added that they are in touch with his family and are extending all necessary assistance in coordination with the local authorities.

“We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities.”

The Toronto Police said in a statement that the police responded to a call for an ‘unknown trouble’ in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area at approximately 3:34 pm. Officers responded to reports of a person with serious injuries and found Avasthi with a gunshot wound. The police added that the student was pronounced dead at the scene, while the suspect(s) had fled the area before the officers arrived at the scene.

“On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at approximately 3:34 p.m., police responded to a call for an Unknown Trouble in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area,” the Toronto police said in a statement. “The victim has been identified as Shivank Avasthi, 20, of Toronto.”

The incident marks Toronto’s 41st Homicide of 2025. The police have also urged people to contact them if they have any information related to the crime.