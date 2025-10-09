Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Two India-origin men have been nabbed in London in sexual crime cases. The case came after a mobile phone repair person found videos depicting child sex abuse on the phone of Kishan Patel. His brother, Vruj Patel, has been named the prime offender in the case. While giving a judgment, the court sentenced Vruj to 22 years in jail and Kishan to 15 years. The sentencing took place at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 7, 2025, after Patel pleaded guilty to 17 charges, including The sentencing took place at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 7, 2025, after Patel pleaded guilty to 17 charges.

Further searches uncovered additional footage, including recordings of Vruj raping a young woman after a university night out and voyeuristic videos of a young girl. The Metropolitan Police confirmed Patel’s identity through clothing and jewellery visible in the recordings.

Vruj admitted his crime and confessed that he raped a child under the age of 13, assaulted a child under 13 by penetration, and caused a child to engage in sexual activity, all related to one victim. He also confessed to raping and sexually assaulting a woman over 16.