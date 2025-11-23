/Indian-origin man Nicholas Singh among Canada’s MOST WANTED list arrested: Who is he

Canadian police arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Singh, one of the country’s 25 most wanted, after spotting him in a vehicle in Toronto. Singh, unlawfully at large since May 2024, now faces new firearm charges. Two other Indian-origin fugitives remain on Canada’s most wanted list.
Who Indian-origin man Nicholas Singh who was among 25 most wanted criminals of Canada was arrested on Saturday (Nov 22). He was arrested after police spotted him with firearm, extended magazine, and ammunition. The Toronto Police in a release stated that the suspect was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for Breach of Parole by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement or ROPE squad and was on the Bolo (Be On The Lookout) Program’s 25 Most Wanted list.
The Bolo Program notes that Singh was listed as “unlawfully at large.” He had been serving a sentence of five years, five months, and 10 days for robbery and firearm offences before fleeing on May 31, 2024. Following his capture, he was hit with six additional firearm charges. The Bolo Program’s main mission is to use modern communication tools to help police track Canada’s most wanted suspects and alert the public. The current list also features two other Indian-origin fugitives: 26-year-old Gurkirat Singh, sought by Delta Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a child on September 12, 2024, and Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, wanted for the December 2022 killing of 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur.
Nicholas Singh, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license and registration certificate. Possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm, knowingly not holding a license, possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device, knowing no authority, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.