/India 'unequivocally rejects baseless and unfounded allegations' by Pakistani leadership after Islamabad suicide blast

On Tuesday (Nov 11), as a suicide blast in Islamabad rocked Pakistan, the leadership rushed to blame neighbouring Afghanistan and India. However, the attack has been claimed by the terror outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). And in response to the baseless allegations by Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership.”

In his statement, Jaiswal further added, “It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country. The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan’s desperate diversionary ploys.”

Soon after the blast that occurred outside district court buildings that claimed 12 lives, Pakistani leadership was quick to trade blame. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called it “India’s state-sponsored terrorism”. These comments come despite the country being a harbour for terror outfits to flourish. Joining the bandwagon was Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who said, “We are in a state of war.” He further emphasised how “the rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan.” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while speaking to reporters, noted the bombing was "carried out by Indian-backed elements and Afghan Taliban proxies".

