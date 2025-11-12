/India 'unequivocally rejects baseless and unfounded allegations' by Pakistani leadership after Islamabad suicide blast

Soon after the blast that occurred outside the district court buildings in Islamabad that claimed 12 lives, Pakistani leadership was quick to blame neighbouring Afghanistan and India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal “unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations.”
On Tuesday (Nov 11), as a suicide blast in Islamabad rocked Pakistan, the leadership rushed to blame neighbouring Afghanistan and India. However, the attack has been claimed by the terror outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). And in response to the baseless allegations by Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership.”
In his statement, Jaiswal further added, “It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country. The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan’s desperate diversionary ploys.”
Soon after the blast that occurred outside district court buildings that claimed 12 lives, Pakistani leadership was quick to trade blame. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called it “India’s state-sponsored terrorism”. These comments come despite the country being a harbour for terror outfits to flourish. Joining the bandwagon was Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who said, “We are in a state of war.” He further emphasised how “the rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan.” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while speaking to reporters, noted the bombing was "carried out by Indian-backed elements and Afghan Taliban proxies".
Sharif was quoted by the Associated Press of Pakistan, “These attacks are a continuation of India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan." Comments like these after letting terror groups foster on its soil is the usual tone taken by the country's leadership. On April 22, in a dastardly attack in India's Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, Pakistan didn't acknowledge or take action against The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). After a fortnight of inaction, India was compelled to launch Operation Sindoor and conduct precision strikes in Pakistan and PoK. “We will continue our war against terrorism until the last terrorist…," Sharif added. While Pakistani leadership continues its mission to fight terrorism, the need of the hour is cleaning its own corridor.