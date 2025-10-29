/India to repatriate nationals detained in Thailand after military raid on a cybercrime hub in Myanmar

In response to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days.”
On Wednesday (Oct 29), India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is working closely with Thai authorities to repatriate Indian nationals detained in Thailand. This comes after a military raid on a cybercrime hub in Myanmar. In response to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days.”
He added, "Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand."