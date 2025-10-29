Google Preferred
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 20:41 IST
India to repatriate nationals detained in Thailand after military raid on a cybercrime hub in Myanmar Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

On Wednesday (Oct 29), India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is working closely with Thai authorities to repatriate Indian nationals detained in Thailand. This comes after a military raid on a cybercrime hub in Myanmar. In response to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days.”

He added, "Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand."

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

