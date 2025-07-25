/India issues travel advisory amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes. Stay away from these 7 areas

Thailand-Cambodia clashes: Amid the rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, the Indian Embassy in Thailand issued an advisory for its citizens on Friday (July 25) and suggested avoiding visits to several areas in the country. India advised its nationals to avoid visiting seven provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat in Thailand.

The Indian Embassy took to the social media platform X and wrote a statement saying, "In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom."

"As per Tourism Authority of Thailand, places mentioned in the following link are not recommended for travelling," the statement added. The Thai government also banned people from visiting 20 locations in the country, including these seven provinces.

Furthermore, the government has also issued a helpline number for updates on changes to travel restrictions. "For travel updates, please contact the relevant TAT provincial offices. Save and share this post to keep your friends safe! Call on: TAT Call Centre 1672," the Thai tourism authority said in an X post. This came after Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai issued a stark warning regarding the ongoing situation of the clashes.

"The current situation involves acts of intrusion and aggression that are causing harm to people's lives. The situation has intensified and could escalate into a state of war. At present, it's a confrontation involving heavy weapons," he wrote.