/India issues advisory for its nationals in Cambodia amid conflict with Thailand, shares helpline number: Details here

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia on Saturday (July 26) issued a new advisory to its citizens living in the country, asking them to avoid border areas. The Indian Embassy has also shared a helpline number and an email ID for its citizens to contact in case of emergency. This advisory follows another notice by the Indian authorities in Thailand, asking citizens to avoid a list of places embroiled in the ongoing conflicts. A long-running border dispute erupted into intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday (July 24), prompting the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis. This comes even after the Cambodian ambassador Chhea Keo called for a ceasefire with Thailand after UNSC meeting.

The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh said, “In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid traveling to the border areas. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in”

Thailand-Cambodia conflict