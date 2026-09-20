/Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan arrested from her home

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, has been arrested at her home in Lahore on Sunday (September 20). Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, confirmed in a brief statement shared on the social media platform X confirming that Aleema Khan had been arrested at her home.

Before this, police had detained four PTI workers and activists ahead of the party's scheduled protest on September 27, which is primarily aimed at demanding Imran Khan's immediate release from prison, where he has been held since August 2023. According to Dawn, authorities have also intensified security measures and surveillance across the capital in the lead-up to the demonstration.