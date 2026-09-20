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Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan arrested from her home

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 15:22 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 15:27 IST
Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan arrested from her home

File photo of Aleema Khan. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, confirmed in a brief statement shared on the social media platform X confirming that Aleema Khan had been arrested at her home.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, has been arrested at her home in Lahore on Sunday (September 20). Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, confirmed in a brief statement shared on the social media platform X confirming that Aleema Khan had been arrested at her home.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, confirmed on X. Photograph: (X/@KhalidChaudry)

Before this, police had detained four PTI workers and activists ahead of the party's scheduled protest on September 27, which is primarily aimed at demanding Imran Khan's immediate release from prison, where he has been held since August 2023. According to Dawn, authorities have also intensified security measures and surveillance across the capital in the lead-up to the demonstration.

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(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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