/Imran Khan's sister Aleema files contempt plea against Adiala jail superintendent

On Friday (Nov 28), Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khanum filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala jail superintendent and other officials. This move comes after the jail authorities, who she alleged failed to comply with Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders. The court had directed a twice-a-week meeting with Khan.
Khanum has said that it has been three weeks since they have heard from him and there has been no information shared with his family. Reacting to the rumours about Khan been moved out of Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, she said it is concerning and it is the responsibility of the authorities to update us. “Even if they do not let us meet him, they should be responsible enough to share crucial information with us,” Aleema said. Khan’s sister has been requesting for transparency on whether he has shifted to a new location.
Khalid Chaudry, a member of Khan’s legal team spoke to the media and he said, Khan is in complete isolation and solitary confinement, he highlighted how even books, essential items, and access to his lawyers are being blocked. “The law of the jungle prevails here, where only the beast who rules has rights. No one else has any rights,” he further added.