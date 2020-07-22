Immunity drops quickly in mild COVID-19 cases, says study

A new study claims that in people with mild coronavirus infection, the antibodies sharply drop over the first three months of the contraction.

According to the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, a research team at the University of California, Los Angeles, did an in-depth study of 34 people who had recovered from a mild infection. Their blood was tested two or three times over three months, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The researchers found a rapid drop in antibodies - the immune system proteins that help stop viruses from infecting cells in the body. On average, the antibody levels fell by half every 73 days.

The findings raise concern that immunity against SARS-CoV-2 may not be long lasting in persons with mild illness, who compose the majority of persons with COVID-19, said the study.