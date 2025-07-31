/IDF trikes Hezbollah's largest missile production plant in Lebanon: Israel Katz

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed that the IDF targeted a precision missile manufacturing facility of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The facility was located in the eastern Beqaa Valley. The site was the largest weapons production plant of the militant group. It was targeted several times by the IDF earlier as well, including since the November ceasefire. Katz further said that several other sites where Hezbollah was working to restore its capabilities were also targeted.

“Any attempt by the terrorist organisation to restore, reestablish itself, or pose a threat will be met with uncompromising force,” the minister said.

The attacks come as there is unprecedented pressure on Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem to give up Hezbollah's arms and status as Lebanon's largest military force, even greater than the Lebanese army.